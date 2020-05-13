Ryan Garcia Dead Serious About Fighting Henry Cejudo, Targeting 4th of July

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia tells TMZ Sports he's gunning for a 2-fight deal with Henry Cejudo -- one boxing, one MMA -- and he's ready to scrap on the 4th of July.

Garcia and Cejudo have been talking A LOT of trash to each other ever since the UFC superstar's surprise retirement after his victory over Dominick Cruz on Saturday night.

Fight finish Henry Cejudo vs Dominic Cruz ufc 249 new pic.twitter.com/Hqzoztg56w — Fightgame (@futurefights360) May 10, 2020 @futurefights360

Cejudo called the undefeated 21-year-old boxer an "Oscar De La Hoya wannabe" ... and threatened, "I’d make you bend the knee in your own sport."

When we spoke with Garcia, King Ryan told us he's sick of talking -- he wants to fight already.

"Chicken Little, he got very disrespectful in my honest opinion," Garcia said.

"I came at him in a respectful way but he came at me in a disrespectful way so, in that regards, that needs to be handled."

"I haven't found an opponent for July 4th but I feel like we can make that happen if he really wants that work."

And, get this, Garcia says he has a secret weapon to help him lock up a deal with Cejudo -- TOM BRADY!!

"I'll hit up Tom," Ryan says ... "Me and him are cool. He's a partial owner of the UFC. I feel like he's a fan of both sports and I think he's a fan of both of us. I know he follows me and I know that that's gonna cause interest in him so I feel like I can hit him up and be like 'Lets make this happens' so I might do that today."

As for how the 2-fight deal would work, Ryan explained it to us this way ...

"First, we gotta have it in the boxing ring cause he called me out ... Once I knock him out, as a man I'll respect him enough and be like 'Aight, I'll hop into your thing now.'"

"There's no way he'll KO me in the Octagon. The only thing he'll ever do to me is submit me ... and I'm cool with that."