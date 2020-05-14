James Harrison Says Mike Tomlin 'Handed Me An Envelope' After Violent Hit In '10

Play video content Breaking News Barstool Sports

James Harrison says Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin "handed me an envelope" after one of the most vicious hits of his career ... calling it the "G-est thing" Tomlin ever did.

The hit Harrison is referring to went down against the Cleveland Browns in 2010 ... when he led with his helmet and laid out a defenseless Mohamed Massaquoi.

The hit resulted in a $75,000 fine and Massaquoi left the game with a concussion ... and now, Harrison is sharing his side of the infamous incident.

"Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50% of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball," Harrison told Barstool Sports' "Going Deep" podcast.

"If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him."

What Harrison said next could be problematic for Tomlin, who is still the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"And, I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? the G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that."

"I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that."

Remember -- the New Orleans Saints got in HUGE trouble with Bountygate from 2009-2011 ... when players were paid bonuses for injuring opponents.

The insinuation is there was money in the envelope -- but Harrison doesn't confirm or deny that.

He also doesn't say if Tomlin had paid him to carry out the hit ... or if Tomlin was offering to pay the coming NFL fine.

One thing is clear ... the comment is raising A LOT of eyebrows.