Cuomo, Fauci, Newsom Underwear Line is Hot Commodity

Exclusive

Ladies love Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Fauci and Gavin Newsom ... so much so a line of undies strategically bearing their names is selling like hotcakes!!!

Here's the deal ... Los Angeles-based clothing brand Canava just rolled out a new line of women's underwear branded with the last names of the newly-minted sex symbols ... and it's looking like the most genius quarantine move since washing your hands.

NY Gov. Cuomo started the new wave, and honchos at Canava tell us they're already cleaned out of half his limited edition in just a few weeks, creating a market for Dr. Fauci and Gov. Newsom.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Canava debuted the Fauci and Newsom underwear Friday, and we're told consumers rushed to buy a quarter of the inventory. Worth noting -- Fauci is in slightly higher demand than Gavin. Yeah, doctors still have the upper hand.

But, we're told Gov. Cuomo still reigns supreme in this department ... Canava says his undies are still the most popular, even though the launch for Fauci and Newsom followed a similar trend as Andrew's.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The trend is showing no signs of slowing down ... Canava tells us they're even fielding requests for underwear bearing L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's name.

It's all for a good cause too ... Canava says proceeds from Cuomo and Fauci undies will go toward care packages for frontline healthcare workers in NYC, and profits from Newsom undies will help healthcare heroes across Cali.