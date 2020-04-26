Brad Pitt Hilariously PLAYS Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL

It was brilliant ... Dr. Anthony Fauci said if someone ended up playing him on 'SNL' he'd be happy if it was Brad Pitt -- last night the good doc got his wish!!!

Brad was in top form ... nailing the gravely voice of the infectious disease honcho as he sat behind a desk, trying to reconcile the views of Dr. Fauci and Donald Trump.

But, first things first ... 'SNL' Fauci mused about the emails he's received from some of his older, female fans.

Then -- down to business. When Trump said a vaccine was coming "relatively soon," Tony explained the word "relatively" is, well, relative.

Then, the words, "Everyone can get a test," actually means virtually nobody can get tested.

As for ingesting disinfectant ... well, ya gotta watch Brad's facial expressions.

What makes Brad's appearance especially hilarious ... Dr. Fauci was on CNN and actually chose Brad Pitt to play him. Actually, he chose very reluctantly, and his choices were Ben Stiller or Pitt.