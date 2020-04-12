Tom Hanks Hosts 'SNL' From Home, Not Live But Plenty of Comedy
'SNL: At Home' COVID Survivor Tom Hanks Hosts ... 'RBG' Shouts Out Fauci
4/12/2020 7:41 AM PT
"Saturday Night Live" is figuring it out too -- how to keep the show going from home ... with self-shot skits, and the perfect host, too, in Tom Hanks.
The first celeb survivor of the coronavirus hosted the special 'SNL from Home' episode ... delivering a full monologue that did NOT use a laugh track (thankfully) but did pump in a little studio applause during his intro.
Right off the bat, Tom said the show wasn't live -- hence the multiple camera cuts during his monologue -- but was instead shot by the whole cast at home, and later edited.
Everyone was waiting to see who would play Dr. Anthony Fauci in a skit -- he had wisely opted for Brad Pitt -- but it didn't happen. Let's face it, they didn't have the services of hair and makeup to pull off those kinds of transformations.
Fauci did get a shoutout though during Kate McKinnon's hilarious skit about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's home workout sessions. While pumping iron -- meaning AA batteries -- 'RBG' begged Fauci to slide into her DMs.
Other skits included Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che -- complete with the usual graphics -- and Alec Baldwin doing a Trump "on-the-phone" skit (again, no hair & makeup).
Pete Davidson did his version of a Drake's "Toosie Slide" music video, but the home tour was slightly less fabulous, and it was directed by Pete's mom. Remember, he lives with her in Staten Island ... even when NOT quarantined.
24 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.