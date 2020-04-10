Dr. Anthony Fauci Jokes He'd Like Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL'

Play video content CNN

The last thing on Dr. Anthony Fauci's mind during a pandemic is who should play him on 'SNL', but ya gotta love how quickly he pivoted and opted for Brad Pitt.

Dr. Fauci was on CNN Friday morning when anchor Alisyn Camerota wrapped up the interview with a lighter note. She pointed out 'SNL' is coming back this weekend and asked which actor's best to slip into his shoes.

Ya gotta see Dr. Fauci's response. Of course, it's not shocking he picked Brad, but it's more about who he did NOT pick!

As for 'SNL' ... the show announced Thursday it would return this weekend since suspending production in mid-March due to the pandemic. It was initially set to return from hiatus on March 28 with John Krasinski hosting and musical guest Dua Lipa.

It's unclear if the show will air live or be taped in advance. NBC says it's producing the show remotely and it will include new content, like "Weekend Update." The show posted on Twitter a pic of the cast members on a video call. The tweet was captioned #SNLAtHome.