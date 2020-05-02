Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Show They're Team Fauci

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are not hiding their allegiance ... they're telling the world they're on the Fauci train all the way.

The expecting couple posted what seems to be their position on the coronavirus controversy, but there are nuances. Dr. Fauci -- the undisputed hero in the fight against the pandemic -- has been clear, but not heavy-handed. He's clearly worried about the states re-opening too early -- which many of them undoubtedly are -- but he's tempering his criticism, probably in part because his voice is so important and he's walking a tightrope with a vindictive leader.

Bill Maher has taken a different approach.

I worry that the past two months of quarantine have given people the idea that the way for humans to win our million-year war with microbes is to avoid them completely, and I’m here to tell you: you can’t. pic.twitter.com/cMxefDdJ7S — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 2, 2020 @billmaher

On Friday night's "Real Time with Bill Maher," Bill talked about the fact there are thousands of germs and viruses we encounter every day and the endgame is developing immunities. His point of view seems to be -- let this just take its course, because if we wait any longer we'll go crazy and the country will be in ruins.