Jerry Jones Makes Return To Dallas Cowboys Office, 'Big Day For Sports'

Jerry Jones is back at the Cowboys office for the 1st time since the pandemic suspended most NFL operations in March ... and the Dallas owner is calling the return a "big day for sports."

The NFL began allowing teams to return some of their employees to facilities Tuesday ... and 77-year-old Jerry was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for his comeback, sporting a mask and gloves on his way in.

"This is a big day for our clubs," Jones said. "I think it's a big day for the NFL. I think it's a big day for sports. It's a big day for building confidence."

According to the team, Jerry participated in a virtual owners meeting ... and the billionaire owner did it right from his desk at the Cowboys' pricey "Star" facility.

As for what Jerry sipped on for the meeting ... check out his big glass of iced tea!!!

Jerry also seemed super optimistic about NFL operations returning to normal sooner than later, saying, "In the days and weeks ahead I look forward to welcoming so many of our employees back to the workplace."