Mike Tyson Says Holyfield Rematch for Charity 'Would Be Awesome'

Mike Tyson says he's seriously considering a rematch with Evander Holyfield -- but only because it would raise MILLIONS for people in need.

"That would be awesome for charity," Tyson said on "TMZ Live" ... "Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?"

Of course, 53-year-old Tyson has been training like a maniac recently and looks absolutely terrifying -- something he credits to the stem cell treatments he's been receiving.

"I'm in good shape, I feel really good!"

Now, with 57-year-old Holyfield also training for a comeback -- we asked if there's truth to the rumors they're planning on running it back for a 3rd time.

"Anything is possible," Tyson said ... noting that he's "having fun, looking good, showing off my new bod and stuff."

Tyson says he's committed to living a life of charity and gratitude -- but he knows a fight with The Real Deal could make a serious difference in a lot of people's lives.

"Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that's in need for help."

Tyson also revealed he's focusing on meditation -- and feels he's on the path to enlightenment.

In fact, Tyson will be participating in a massive World Meditation Day event Thursday at 11 AM PT ... along with Deepak Chopra and Tony Robinson.

Tyson says the goal of the event -- which will be streamed live on Facebook -- is to get 1 BILLION people from all over the world to unite for synchronized meditation and prayer.