Emile Hirsch Making Music in Quarantine and Plans to Perform Live, Eventually

Emile Hirsch is focusing on a new career as a musician, using his time in isolation to make music, and when it's safe ... he even wants to do it live!!!

The "Into The Wild" star was moving and grooving when he talked to us from his makeshift in-home studio ... playing a rough cut of his upcoming release, "Plugged In," and explaining how he's making music from the confines of his own pad.

Emile put a mini boombox on his shoulder and took us through his process -- how the track went from a voice memo recording to a full-blown song. All done at home ... 'cause that's just how music production works in the age of COVID-19.

It's pretty funny, Emile slipped on a pair of shades and danced through his kitchen ... y'know, where he found that dead rat earlier in quarantine!!!

Emile, who released a debut album last year, thinks he'll be good enough to perform live by the time concerts are a thing again ... but in the meantime, he figures he needs some more lessons.