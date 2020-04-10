Travis Barker Enjoying QT with Family, Music Collabs in Quarantine

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Travis Barker says he loves everything about being in quarantine, except for what put him there -- that damn coronavirus.

The Blink-182 drummer, who normally spends a ton of time on the road, says he's enjoying this unprecedented amount of time at home. He spent a little of it with us for Friday's "TMZ Live" and talked about all the lemonade he's making outta lemons.

Travis said the best thing about quarantine is getting to spend more time hanging with his family than ever before. He's also stepped up his home recording skills, and says he's been collaborating with other musicians ... electronically, of course.

Along those same lines ... Blink-182 just dropped a new song, "Happy Days," and it's literally showing how people are trying to stay positive while awaiting better days in the future.

Ya gotta see the music video ... Travis explains how the band got their socially distant fans involved, along with cameos from Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Thorne and Steve-O.

We have even more with Trav on "TMZ Live" ... catch Friday's episode to see what he and his kids have been doing more than ever with all this QT.