Chicago Mayor Urges Hoopers To Stay Home With Legendary Diss

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has a hilarious -- yet, super-effective -- way to keep basketball players from hitting the courts during the coronavirus pandemic ... giving a heavy dose of reality.

"Your jump shot is always gonna be weak. Stay out of the parks."

And, as Kelso from "That '70s Show" would say ... BURNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!

Look, the message is clear -- you're not gonna be Anthony Davis, so why practice your mid-range in the middle of a global emergency!?

Just a friendly reminder from your Auntie to stay home. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/RpX4tgRx2i — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 10, 2020 @chicagosmayor

As we previously reported ... the situation is getting so serious that NYC's public basketball courts have been shut down during the pandemic ... and 51% of rims have been removed from hoops to keep people away.

That's a pretty effective move, but Mayor Lightfoot solved the whole issue with one tweet.