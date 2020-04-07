WNBA Players Very Concerned About Pay If Season Canceled, Says Sheryl Swoopes

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The average WNBA player reportedly makes around $75,000 per season.

The average NBA player reportedly makes around $7.7 MILLION per season.

Which is why Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes tells TMZ Sports a BUNCH of WNBA hoopers are afraid they could be left financially "struggling" if they don't get paid for the 2020 season.

The 2020 Season was supposed to kick off on May 15 -- but it's been pushed back without a new target date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The tough part is the unknown," Swoopes tells us ... "Not knowing when the season will start, if the season will start. Without getting too personal, a lot of [the players] have no idea if they will even be paid."

We asked Swoopes if she felt the super-profitable NBA (as a league) has a duty to help WNBA players during this unprecedented time.

"Should they do it? I would say yes."

Don't get it twisted, Swoopes definitely isn't upset with the NBA -- in fact, she praises the league for everything it's doing to help combat the pandemic.

"You look at everything that the NBA, they have done, that they're currently doing, donating money to other causes and trying to help find a way to fight this pandemic and help find a cure ... they are helping in other areas."

But, the fact of the matter is she's concerned for the WNBA.

"There are some WNBA players, not a lot, but there are some WNBA players because they've been playing for so long and played overseas for years, who've made some great money ... But for the most part, there are players in the WNBA who probably without a doubt will be struggling if the season does not happen this summer."