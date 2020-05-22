Grandpa Builds Grandson Homemade Quarantine Roller Coaster

Play video content

With a little bit of elbow grease and ingenuity, this grandpa has figured out how to help his grandson cope with quarantine boredom ... a homemade, backyard roller coaster!!!

This guy's gotta be a contender for Gramps Of The Year ... building his grandkid a super sweet roller coaster with his own bare hands ... and the ride looks smooth as hell.

Grandpa's not just handy, he's also pretty ingenious ... check out the trashcan securing the end of the coaster, and the custom wooden wheels on the kid's plastic toy car.

The rest of the building materials are pretty simple -- wood and cinder blocks. But, you definitely have to be a master craftsman to pull it off.