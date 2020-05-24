Floyd Mayweather Hits Packed Nightclub in AZ ... No Masks Anywhere!!!

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather doesn't think COVID-19 can give him his first loss -- at least judging by the way the boxer was PARTYING on Saturday in Arizona.

Floyd hit up the International Boutique Nightclub (aka INTL) in Scottsdale ... which was PACKED with people!!!

No masks. No gloves. No social distancing.

And, apparently, no worries from Floyd and his crew ... who were smiling and dancing in their own private VIP section.

The video is shocking considering we're still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, Arizona had allowed restaurants to reopen their dining rooms on May 11 -- but we didn't know nightclubs were part of the plan too!

Earlier in the day, 43-year-old Mayweather was dancing a day party at a nearby hotel in Arizona.

The takeaway ... no fear from Floyd.

Arizona ain't exactly immune to the COVID crisis -- the AZ health department reported 431 new cases on Saturday ... bringing the total number of cases in the state to 16,039.

The total COVID death toll in Arizona is 799.