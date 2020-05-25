Insanely Long Lines Has Passengers Fuming At North Carolina Airport

It looks like business as usual at one airport in North Carolina ... where passengers are PISSED, and it has nothing to do with no one social distancing.

This is the scene right now at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Memorial Day, where long lines have wrapped around the lobby just to get through TSA. A reporter there says the travelers are getting furious over missed flights.

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE



Here’s the current situation ⁦@CLTAirport⁩ on this Memorial Day. The line is wrapped and looping around the lobby for TSA. I’m told people are growing frustrated/missing flights. And I don’t see much social distancing at all. ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/NybOgM5Rh4 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 25, 2020 @Hunt_Saenz

Based on the video, you wouldn't think the country's in the middle of a pandemic right now. If ya look closely, you can see it's about a 50-50 split on people wearing masks or not.

Most of the major airlines have said they will attempt social distancing by underbooking flights -- but doesn't seem like that's gonna be possible tonight in Charlotte.

You'll recall a UCSF scientist snapped a pic earlier this month showing his United Airlines flight packed like sardines ... a situation that made many customers uneasy.

Every row was packed to capacity ... including the middle seats.

Point is ... if ya think they're restless in Charlotte now, it could be getting a lot hairier once they actually get onto a flight.