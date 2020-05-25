Staten Island Shoppers Chase Woman Out of Store for Not Wearing Mask

Play video content @McauleyHolmes

To mask or not to mask -- Staten Island shoppers are beyond debating that issue ... instead they're just shouting rule-breakers right out of stores.

It was straight-up mob justice when a woman went shopping for groceries this weekend without wearing a face covering. You can see in the video, she tried to stand her ground. Tried.

Eventually, a handful of her very loud fellow shoppers -- who were wearing masks -- let the woman know what time it was ... time to get the hell outta the store.

No Karens needed here to call cops, cause you can tell ... Staten Island doesn't play. For the record, NY Gov. Cuomo ordered face masks to be worn in public in all places where social distancing is not possible. That includes stores, public transportation and even busy sidewalks. Makes sense as NY state was the epicenter of COVID-19 ... with more than 23,000 deaths.

As the Governor put it, "How can you not wear a mask when you're going to come close to a person?"