Pet Python Bites, Wraps Around Owner's Arm and Leg in Seconds

A huge snake clamped onto a woman's hand, and then tried to put a death grip on her arm and leg in a matter of seconds ... and the whole battle is on video.

Check out this gnarly clip showing a woman -- who seems familiar with the python -- get attacked as soon as she lets it out of its tank. The snake bites down on her hand and then starts to curl itself around her entire arm.

At first, she tries to keep her cool and almost acts as if she's gonna handle the sitch on her own -- but things quickly escalated as the python wrapped itself even tighter, which prompted her to ask for help. Too little, too late it would seem.

Just a few seconds later, the snake latched onto her leg and started to coil even more ... which sent the woman into panic mode -- not to mention the guy who's trying to get it the hell off of her. Amid the chaos, the video finally cuts out.

It's unclear where or when exactly this happened, or what happened after this whole mishap -- but on its face, the message seems clear ... do NOT play with pythons!!!