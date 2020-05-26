Khloe Kardashian To Sell Calabasas Mansion For $19 Million

Khloe Kardashian has decided she'll move on from her incredible Calabasas estate IF the price is right, and that price is a whopping $19 million!!!

Khloe is willing to sell her massive property in the uber-exclusive gated community, The Oaks, for a cool $18,950,000 ... a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion that's also been home to Justin Bieber and Eddie Murphy, who bought it for his ex, Nicole Murphy.

Khloe completely renovated the property, with the help of famed designers, Waldo Fernandez and Tommy Clements. There are photos out online right now, but they show the home before Khole remodeled it. These shots are the way the home currently looks.

The 11,000-square-foot estate is where Khloe put down roots after divorcing Lamar Odom in 2013 ... and it's right down the block from Kourtney's house, and only 5 minutes from Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion.

Khloe has not listed the house yet, but we know she's willing to sell if she gets her price.

Khloe's been sheltering in place at the sprawling property during the coronavirus pandemic, self-isolating with ex Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True.

The estate is magnificent, and it's decked out with all the bells and whistles ... home theater, insane guesthouse, swimming pool with a hot tub, huge kitchen with an island, and a meditation trail.

Khloe scooped up the place from Justin back in 2014 for $7.2 million ... and one of the first orders of business was 86'ing the Biebs' skateboard ramp.