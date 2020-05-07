Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Staying at Tyler Perry's Mansion

Breaking News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing L.A. the right way, because there are few homes more spectacular than Tyler Perry's, and the entertainment mogul has opened his house up to the wayward couple.

Harry, Meghan and Archie have been staying at Tyler's $18+ million mansion in a super-exclusive gated community.

Tyler's home sits in Beverly Ridge Estates, which is riddled with celebs. The Tuscan-style home is insanely spacious -- 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and pretty much every bell and whistle you can imagine. The Daily Mail first reported the story.

It's interesting ... the common connection between Harry/Meghan and Tyler seems to be Oprah. She's doing a mental health doc with Harry and could have forged the invite. BTW, Tyler's son's room is filled with a trunk of children's books from O herself, so Archie will enjoy some light reading.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

We saw inside Tyler's house -- filming an episode of "Objectified," so check out the vid and you'll get a sense of the mansion.