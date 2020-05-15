Matthew Stafford's MI Home W/ Largest Infinity Pool In State For Sale, $6.5M

Breaking News

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's insane mansion -- featuring the LARGEST infinity pool in Michigan -- is hitting the market with a $6.5 million price tag!

The 1.27-acre home is as baller as it gets -- 5 beds, 7 baths and sits on a peninsula looking over Upper Long Lake, a glass elevator, indoor basketball court with the Pistons' old Silverdome hardwood, walk-in wine cellar, gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets, sauna ... and, oh yeah, the infinity pool.

Seriously, even the marble bathroom sinks are dope.

Listing the Bloomfield Township crib (30 minutes from Detroit) is extremely interesting because it comes fresh off rumors Stafford asked the Lions for a trade ... which he denied Thursday.

"Listen ... I’m here, I want to be here," Stafford told reporters. "I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team."

"It's a slow news month at that point and I’m just happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this off-season the way that it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope happens."

Stafford, his wife, Kelly, and their 3 kids have other homes in California and Georgia ... but it's unclear what his plans are in the Great Lake State.