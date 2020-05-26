Michael Jordan Game-Worn '97 Bulls Uniform Sells for Record Price at Auction
5/26/2020 9:29 AM PT
Michael Jordan memorabilia is ON FIRE -- a game-worn uniform from his legendary '96-'97 championship season just sold for $288,000 ... shattering the old record!
This particular uniform -- a jersey and shorts combo -- was rocked by MJ on April 14, 1997 ... when Detroit dominated the Bulls in a 108 to 91 smackdown.
Michael had an off-night -- only dropping 18 points (he averaged almost 30 PPG that season) ... but after the hype from "The Last Dance," collectors are paying TOP DOLLAR for all things Jordan.
The uniform hit the block at Goldin Auctions starting at $75,000 -- and when the final gavel banged, the price was at a cool $288,000!
We spoke with Ken Goldin who tells us the previous record for the most expensive MJ game-used threads was $173k for Michael's 1984 Team USA jersey.
The uniform is pretty sick ... a size 46 jersey made by Champion, with a black base and red pinstripes. It's pretty sweet.
And, get this ... Goldin Auctions also tells TMZ Sports a game-used Lebron James jersey also sold recently ... for $371,200!!!
How did that jersey fetch more than Jordan?
Goldin says Bron rocked that Cleveland Cavs jersey in 2003 (his rookie year) during his 5th and 8th games in the NBA.
In fact, LeBron wore this uniform during his first clash with his BFF, Dwyane Wade!
Bottom line ... game-used stuff (especially used by All-Time Greats) is still selling VERY strong.
