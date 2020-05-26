Skateboarders Remove Sand From Iconic CA Park, Defy Officials' Orders

Play video content Breaking News @isiahhilt

A bunch of skaters in California blew off government orders and removed sand from an iconic park in Venice ... this just a few weeks after officials poured the grain in to stop illegal boarding.

Here's the deal ... back in April, some California lawmakers were so fed up with skateboarders violating stay-at-home orders, they dumped tons of sand into ramps at parks all over the state.

The move worked for over a month ... but on Monday in Venice, skaters took back the place -- removing the sand with nothing more than shovels, brooms, buckets and bare hands.

The scene was all captured on video by multiple witnesses ... showing dozens of people banding together to fish all the sand out of the popular skate park.

One person who was on the scene said of it all, "All the kids need to have this, because if they don't get it, it's going to be a sad day. You don't want that."

By mid-afternoon on Memorial Day, the park had been completely cleared of the sand ... and boarders performed tricks in the bowls well into the evening.