Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron Signed Contracts Hit Auction Could Fetch Thousands!!!

A collection of super-rare signed contracts for some of baseball's biggest names -- including Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron -- is up for sale ... and they're all expected to go for insane prices!!

RR Auction tells TMZ Sports ... Mantle's 1953 deal with the New York Yankees (with a $17,500 salary) headlines the lot ... and the historic pieces of paper are estimated to land a $50k price tag.

Mantle's contract is signed "Mickey C. Mantle" ... in which the legend agrees to provide "skilled services as a baseball player during the year 1953," according to the paperwork.

"As one of Mantle's early Yankees contracts from a World Series season, this is an absolutely spectacular, museum-quality piece," Bobby Livingston of RR Auction says.

On top of Mantle's piece of history, Aaron's Atlanta Braves contract for the 1974 season -- when he became the all-time home runs leader over Babe Ruth -- is also available ... and could fetch more than $10k!!

Worth noting ... Aaron's contract was worth $220k for the '74 season. He later became the highest-paid player in the MLB in 1975, when his salary jumped to $240k.