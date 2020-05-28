Boston Marathon In-Person Race Canceled, We're Going Virtual!

Boston Marathon In-Person Race Canceled We're Going Virtual!!!

5/28/2020 12:21 PM PT
Thousands of runners will NOT be flooding the streets of Beantown in September ... as the 124th Boston Marathon has been officially scrapped in exchange for a virtual race.

The Boston Athletic Association made the call to go virtual on Thursday ... after Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the in-person race (which was rescheduled to Sept. 14) due to COVID-19.

The decision marks the FIRST time the race has ever been canceled. Thanks, coronavirus.

Here's how it's gonna work -- runners can get in their 26.2 miles between September 7-14 and still get their medal ... IF they provide proof they completed the race within 6 hours.

The BAA will still offer virtual Marathon Week perks like champions interviews and panel discussions ... but no in-person events will take place.

On top of that, all runners who signed up for the original April 20 race will be offered a full refund.

FYI -- Usually, more than 30,000 people participate in the Boston Marathon.

Unclear how many people will run "virtually" -- but props to everyone who gives it a shot!

#BostonStrong

