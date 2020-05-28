Boston Marathon In-Person Race Canceled We're Going Virtual!!!

Breaking News

Thousands of runners will NOT be flooding the streets of Beantown in September ... as the 124th Boston Marathon has been officially scrapped in exchange for a virtual race.

The Boston Athletic Association made the call to go virtual on Thursday ... after Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the in-person race (which was rescheduled to Sept. 14) due to COVID-19.

The decision marks the FIRST time the race has ever been canceled. Thanks, coronavirus.

Here's how it's gonna work -- runners can get in their 26.2 miles between September 7-14 and still get their medal ... IF they provide proof they completed the race within 6 hours.

The BAA will still offer virtual Marathon Week perks like champions interviews and panel discussions ... but no in-person events will take place.

On top of that, all runners who signed up for the original April 20 race will be offered a full refund.

FYI -- Usually, more than 30,000 people participate in the Boston Marathon.

Unclear how many people will run "virtually" -- but props to everyone who gives it a shot!