Marathon Runner Banned For Life For Slapping Female Reporter's Butt At Race

A marathon runner who smacked a female reporter's butt live on-air during a race has been banned for LIFE ... this after the woman called the guy's actions "violating" and "objectifying."

The slap all went down Saturday at the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run in Savannah, Georgia where WSAV-TV's Alex Bozarjian was reporting live from the starting line area.

While she was on air giving details about the run ... a man jogged up behind her, slapped her on the butt and bolted off.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019 @wsavalexb

You can see in the video, Alex was not happy AT ALL with the guy ... and later said of the incident, "You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me."

"No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better."

Race officials promised to find the guy and punish him ... and less than 24 hours later -- they did just that.

In a statement from the Savannah Sports Council, they said they identified the man and banned him from future events FOR LIFE -- saying, "We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event."

The org added, "Enmarket and the Savannah Sports Council take this matter extremely seriously and fully condemn this individual’s actions."