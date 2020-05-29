UFC's MacKenzie Dern On Fighting 4 Months After Childbirth ... 'I Don't Regret It'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Mackenzie Dern refuses to blame her first UFC loss on the fact she fought just 4 MONTHS after giving birth ... telling TMZ Sports, "I don't regret coming back."

Dern gave birth to her daughter, Moa, on June 9, 2019 -- and somehow managed to get back into fighting shape to take on Amanda Ribas on October 12.

27-year-old Dern (7-1) ultimately lost the fight via unanimous decision -- but now that she's had time to reflect, we asked if she thinks she came back too soon.

"No, definitely not," Dern says ... "I felt good for the fight. I was prepared."

"I lost but ya know I don't think it was because it was too soon. I think Amanda was just better than me that night and she came out with the win and I came out with the loss and that's it."

"I don't regret coming back at that time ... I wish it was a win because then I could of maybe fought sooner again but I'm just happy to be able to be fighting now."

Now, Dern is focusing her energy on Hannah Cifers (10-4) -- they face off Saturday in Las Vegas at UFC Fight Night.

Dern -- one of the top-ranked Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in the world -- says her goal is to take the fight to the ground and submit Cifers quickly, "and get home to go see my daughter with no cuts or bruises!"