UFC Returning to Las Vegas, Nevada Commission Approves Fights

Exclusive Details

The UFC has been cleared to host fights in Vegas again -- starting this weekend -- and Dana White is fired up!!!

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has formally approved two upcoming events -- May 30 and June 6 -- to go down at the UFC's APEX facility in Sin City.

Of course, the UFC hosted 3 back-to-back-to-back events in Jacksonville, Florida earlier this month while Nevada was still shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, NV is opening up -- and the UFC has the green light.

We spoke with Dana White who tells us, "I am so excited to be back in Vegas!!!"

"Our APEX arena is incredible and the production value we can provide to fans is next level and it’s a safe environment for my fighters and my staff."

White says fighters, coaches, staffers and everyone else involved will all be thoroughly screened and tested -- just like in Jacksonville.

The May 30 card is huge -- Tyron Woodley takes on Gilbert Burns ... and Mackenzie Dern fights Hannah Cifers.