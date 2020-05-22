UFC's Tyron Woodley on Gilbert Burns, 'I'm in a Violent Headspace'

Tyron Woodley says he's not just looking for a win on May 30 -- he wants to make a violent statement to the UFC that he's ready for his title shot.

The former welterweight champ is taking on Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night ... and says he's in a very "violent headspace."

"I'm willing to do some sh**ty stuff to people, put them in compromising positions, hurt them -- like literally hurt them."

"I don't know if I've ever been this focused," Woodley said this week on "The Hollywood Beatdown."

Tyron says he considers his fight with Burns to be a "real war" -- one that Gilbert will wish he never asked for in the first place.

"This is going to be a clear case of someone asking for something they didn't really know what they were asking for."

You gotta watch the clip ... Tyron says he can't wait to fight in an empty arena so the fans at home can hear him "talk sh*t" to Burns while he beats his ass.

"People are gonna feel bad for him."

Burns is on a 5-fight win streak -- including a win over Demian Maia back in March.