Wrestling Stars Hold Tribute for Shad Gaspard

Kofi Kingston, Chavo Guerrero, Chuck Liddell -- just some of the stars who gathered in Venice, CA on Thursday to remember their friend, Shad Gaspard.

Pro wrestlers like Shelton Benjamin, Lilian Garcia, Chris Masters, Mickie James, John Morrison and Montel Vontavious Porter (aka MVP) stood side by side with MMA stars like Chuck and Josh Barnett.

The event appeared to be a celebration of Shad's life -- the attendees were smiling and flexing afterward.

Of course, Shad passed away on March 17 when he was caught in a riptide while swimming with his 10-year-old son.

Lifeguards rushed out to help them -- but Shad directed them to rescue his son first. Moments later, a giant wave crashed on Gaspard, pulling him under.

Shad has been praised as a hero by superstars like The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger ... and a makeshift memorial was erected at the Gold's Gym in Venice where Shad often worked out.