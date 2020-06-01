Chuck Liddell Supports Peaceful Demonstrators, But Won't Allow Violence In His City

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Chuck Liddell is DISGUSTED by George Floyd's killing ... but says that doesn't give anyone the right to hurt innocent people and torch his city.

TMZ Sports talked to Liddell -- a day after he played peacemaker in Huntington Beach -- where demonstrators and local residents nearly came to blows in the street.

"In this country, you're allowed to speak your mind. You have a right to your own opinion. Everyone has a right to their opinion, and you're allowed to speak your mind. But, you're not allowed to destroy things, you're not allowed to steal, you're not allowed to steal. That's absolutely unacceptable and horrible," Liddell tells us.

Chuck says he's been living in Huntington Beach ... and knew with protesters making their way towards the SoCal beachside town, the situation could turn ugly.

"I walked down there to check it out. I wanted to see what was going on. And, also I knew and heard a lot of guys saying we're not letting them destroy our city. And, I knew there was a possibility for a lot of violence," Chuck says.

"You see everything going on on the news. So, I went down to watch it, and I did my best to try and calm people down. Let people talk. You know, I stopped a lot of people from overly pushing the issue with people."

Liddell -- who says he totally supports peaceful demonstrations -- says he's been receiving love ... but also hate from people who saw what he did.