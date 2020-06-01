Cop Takes Knee to Crowd's Approval During George Floyd Protest

Someone needs to tell Donald Trump this is how it's done. It's not about firing rubber bullets and tear gassing protesters -- like he ordered Monday at the White House -- it's about cops and citizens finding some common ground, which is what happened in WeHo.

An LAPD officer just took a knee with protesters in West Hollywood. The entire crowd took a knee with him. @LAPDHQ @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/gRawsK0g6Y — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) June 1, 2020 @ABC7Veronica

An L.A.P.D. cop was smack in the middle of a demonstration on the Sunset Strip, with hundreds of demonstrators surrounding him. He used a bullhorn -- not bullets or gas -- to interact with the crowd, and just after someone took a knee, the cop followed suit.

The crowd roared with approval, and the officer then seized the opportunity to say he and the crowd were one, and then he asked them to peaceful disperse before curfew began so everyone would stay safe. He also assured them the police would not interfere with their exit.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes a knee with peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/O292ouXy8P — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 2, 2020 @ArashMarkazi

The scene was repeated a few miles inland, when the Riverside County Sheriff also took a knee.