UFC's Gilbert Burns Calls Out Friend Kamaru Usman ... I Deserve Title Shot!!!
6/2/2020 1:38 PM PT
IT'S NOT SHOW FRIENDS, IT'S SHOW BUSINESS!!
That's how UFC star Gilbert Burns feels about his teammate Kamaru Usman -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to fight his pal for the title, ASAP.
Of course, 33-year-old Burns just defeated former champ Tyron Woodley on Saturday -- and he's now the #1 ranked welterweight contender.
🇧🇷 @GilbertDurinho with a flurry of strikes in RD 4! #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/qBfeAtePL7— UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020 @ufc
And, since Usman is the reigning champ -- seems that fight is bound to happen.
The only issue ... Burns and Usman share a manager (Ali Abdelaziz) and train together. They're friends.
So, would you be willing to fight your buddy for a shot at the belt?
Burns says for him ... it's a no-brainer.
"I know his family. I know the guy a lot," Burns says ... "but I want to be the champion too."
"We're professionals. It's not going to be drama, I'm not gonna talk sh*t to the guy ... I just want to be the best and that's it."
Burns is currently on a 5-fight win streak -- with victories over stars like Woodley, Damien Maia and Gunnar Nelson.
Usman hasn't lost since 2013 -- most recently beating up Colby Covington at UFC 245 back in December.
Burns says money's no object -- he's reasonable -- and he's calling on Dana White to put it together.
"I'm available, I'm hungry. And I want to fight for the title next."
Stay tuned ...
