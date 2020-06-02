UFC's Gilbert Burns Calls Out Friend Kamaru Usman, I Deserve Title Shot!

6/2/2020 1:38 PM PT
That's how UFC star Gilbert Burns feels about his teammate Kamaru Usman -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to fight his pal for the title, ASAP.

Of course, 33-year-old Burns just defeated former champ Tyron Woodley on Saturday -- and he's now the #1 ranked welterweight contender.

And, since Usman is the reigning champ -- seems that fight is bound to happen.

The only issue ... Burns and Usman share a manager (Ali Abdelaziz) and train together. They're friends.

So, would you be willing to fight your buddy for a shot at the belt?

Burns says for him ... it's a no-brainer.

"I know his family. I know the guy a lot," Burns says ... "but I want to be the champion too."

"We're professionals. It's not going to be drama, I'm not gonna talk sh*t to the guy ... I just want to be the best and that's it."

Burns is currently on a 5-fight win streak -- with victories over stars like Woodley, Damien Maia and Gunnar Nelson.

Usman hasn't lost since 2013 -- most recently beating up Colby Covington at UFC 245 back in December.

Burns says money's no object -- he's reasonable -- and he's calling on Dana White to put it together.

"I'm available, I'm hungry. And I want to fight for the title next."

Stay tuned ...

