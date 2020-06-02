NYPD Sergeant Struck By Car in Bronx During Disturbances
6/2/2020 5:54 AM PT
An NYPD officer was hit by a car and propelled in the air during disturbances early Tuesday morning in the Bronx.
An unmarked police car was responding to a commercial burglary at around 12:45 AM when cops saw a bunch of people at the location. A sergeant got out of his car and just as he stepped out a black sedan peeled off, striking the Sgt. ... hurling him into the air.
The sergeant -- a 30-year veteran of the NYPD -- was taken to the hospital where he's in serious but stable condition.
Cops are looking for the sedan and the occupants.
