Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to NFL's Washington Team, 'Change Your Name'

How does Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feel about the NFL's Washington team participating in #BlackoutTuesday?

SHE THINKS IT'S RIDICULOUS!!!

As you probably saw, millions of people posted black squares on social media Tuesday to show solidarity with the protesters.

The Washington Redskins also took part -- and AOC called 'em out quick.

"Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name."

Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name. https://t.co/XTlIJrfNx4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020 @AOC

Of course, there's a been a movement for YEARS to get Washington to change the name, but they've steadily resisted -- pointing to data they claim shows most Native Americans do NOT find the name offensive.

However, a recent poll conducted by UC Berkeley showed more than half of 1,000 Native Americas surveyed found the name offensive.

But, will the new protests finally convince the franchise to drop the moniker?