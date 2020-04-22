Redskins Players Together At Team Facility, Bad Optics, But Allowed

Exclusive Details

Several Washington Redskins players were spotted at the team facility in Virginia on Wednesday ... and while it's not the best social distancing look, the team insists they did nothing wrong.

Star running back Derrius Guice -- along with other players and team staffers -- were putting in some work at the Bon Secours Training Center ... with Guice noting, "Grind never stops."

So, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing -- and the NFL taking drastic quarantine measures for the NFL Draft on Thursday -- we hit up the team to find out what was going on!

"All players at the facility today were rehabbing injuries and fall under allowed exception to be in the building," a team spokesperson tells TMZ Sports."

"We were not conducting organized workouts as part of our program."

A team source put it this way ... the pics are not a great look, but the guys understand the seriousness of the situation and were truly trying their best to keep their distance.

Sometimes, they would step too close -- and other staffers would instruct them to separate.