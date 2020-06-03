Chicago PD Scanner Audio Suggests Cops Let Gang Members Shoot Each Other

Play video content Exclusive

A couple of Chicago PD officers allegedly chose to let a gang shootout play out amid the unrest over George Floyd's death ... at least that's what it sounds like on the citywide police scanner.

As violence and riots continued Monday night in Chicago, word came over the scanner at 9:27 PM of a shooting at Cermak and Spaulding. Cops were told ... "There's gangbangers vs. gangbangers. They're shooting across at each other."

The response ... one officer says, "Let 'em do it," and another follows up with "Let it be!"

Another call over the scanner immediately follows, confirming the gang members were shooting at each other at the same location. It's unclear if cops ever responded to the shooting.

We reached out to Chicago PD ... they tell us they're looking into the audio and its authenticity.

However, we've confirmed the audio went over the police scanner ... it's just a matter of who made the comments.

As we reported ... law enforcement sources have told us police radios have gone missing during the recent civil unrest and chaos, so it's possible the voices heard over the scanner are not cops.

