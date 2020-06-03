Legendary Tennessee, Pitt Football Coach Johnny Majors Dead At 85

Breaking News

Legendary college football coach Johnny Majors -- who led Pittsburgh to a national title in 1976 -- has died at 85, the school announced Wednesday.

Majors was a head coach at the college level from 1968-1996 ... with programs including Pitt, Iowa State and -- most notably -- Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers for 16 seasons.

John's wife, Mary Lynn, released a statement to WNML ... saying, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement," she said.

"John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River."

Pitt also addressed Majors' passing, saying, "He led us to our greatest glory and changed Pitt forever. Thank you, Coach. Rest in peace."

Majors was also an incredible single-wing back for the Vols from 1953-56 ... receiving All-American honors and finishing 2nd in Heisman voting in 1956.

He rushed for 549 yards and 7 TDs and passed for 552 yards and 5 TDs that season, leading the Vols to a 10-1 record and winning an SEC title.