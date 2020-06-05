First Las Vegas Pool Party Since Reopening, Face Masks and Bikinis All Around

The Flamingo's making a splash by becoming Las Vegas' first hotel and casino to throw a pool party since the city reopened -- but things look eerily different.

Like several other casinos on the Strip, the Flamingo opened its doors Thursday after a 78-day closure for the coronavirus pandemic. The pool was open too -- but check out the pics ... it's far from the packed scene you'd expect this time of year. Word's still getting out, clearly, that Sin City's open for biz.

Lifeguards and hotel personnel were wearing masks and gloves -- and frequently sanitized surfaces. Obsessively keeping things clean is probably a comfort for those itching to get back to normal.

Interestingly, the staff wore face coverings, but very few guests. Nor were they socially distancing as they lined up to get spots around the pool.

Temperature checks at check-in will be the norm at most hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/WuAuiWZynN — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 4, 2020 @ArashMarkazi

The Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Harrah's and Caesars Palace are some of the other casinos that also opened its doors ... albeit with restrictive measures.

For example, gamblers are kept at a distance to help combat the virus, plexiglass was installed between gamblers and dealers and temperatures are taken before guests enter casinos.