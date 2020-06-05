Marcell Ozuna's Wife Arrested For Dom. Violence, Allegedly Hit MLB Star W/ Soap Dish

Exclusive Details

Marcell Ozuna's wife was arrested for misdemeanor battery, TMZ Sports has confirmed -- after allegedly cracking the MLB star in the face with a soap dish.

Here's what we know ... Genesis Ozuna -- who has children with the 29-year-old baseball player -- was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on May 29.

According to Andy Slater, the arrest came on the heels of a two-week police investigation into an alleged attack on the Atlanta Braves outfielder.

Ozuna suffered a "small laceration" on his face after his wife hit him with a soap dish, Slater says. Slater also says Ozuna personally drove to a nearby station to file a police report following the alleged attack.

Court records show Genesis has already pleaded not guilty to the charge. Initially, Genesis was ordered to stay away from Marcell, but records show there's been a motion to modify that order.

Marcell hasn't publicly commented on the alleged incident with his wife ... and, in fact, he posted a picture of a "Marcell and Genesis" jewelry piece to his social media page Friday.

Marcell captioned the pic with "Tu y yo para que la lleves en tu pecho siempre" ... which loosely translates to "You & I -- so you can always carry it in your heart."

Marcell -- who just inked a 1-year, $18 MILLION deal with the Braves -- is one of the better outfielders in the league ... hitting .272 with 148 home runs in his 7-year career.