Beyonce's Commencement Speech for YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020'

Beyonce has a message for the class of 2020 -- bet on yourself ... and pave your own path, especially if you're in the minority.

The singer gave a commencement speech Sunday for YouTube's virtual "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony, and it was chock full of good advice for young people heading out into the world after finishing college -- or for folks who are heading into college right out of high school.

First off, she thanked Barack and Michelle Obama for introducing her, then got right into it by addressing the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

She told the grads they're navigating a volatile and crucial time in history ... and congratulated them for all they'd accomplished in the last 2 weeks -- referencing the nationwide marches and protests.

Bey said black lives matter, queer lives matter ... and anyone else who falls into an "other" category also matters. She then went on to explain how grads could amplify their own lives and voices in the workforce -- by investing in themselves and believing in their dreams.