Meghan Markle Implores Alma Mater Grads to Fight Racism After George Floyd's Death

George Floyd's death gave Meghan Markle a central theme for her commencement address to her high school alma mater ... as she spoke to grads about fighting racism and being charitable.

Megan delivered her speech, virtually, to the graduating class of 2020 at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, and said she was nervous about how she would address the tragic killing of Floyd. But, ultimately, “I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered."

She mentioned several other victims of police brutality. Megan then reminded the grads about what she calls the most important lesson she learned at Immaculate Heart -- "Always remember to put others' needs above your own fears."

Megan's message seemed to reference the nationwide protests in the wake of Floyd's killing ... and she encouraged the grads to be advocates and activists.

During her speech, she also talked about her experience growing up in L.A. during the 1992 Rodney King riots.