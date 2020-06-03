George Floyd's Son, Attorney Visit Murder Site and Say He Was Tortured
6/3/2020 11:47 AM PT
George Floyd's son and the family's attorney are making a powerful call for justice ... from the very site where he was killed.
George's son, Quincy Mason, stood alongside attorney Ben Crump Wednesday on the Minneapolis street where Floyd died. They kneeled to pay their respects, and Quincy spoke to the crowd, saying no man or woman should be without their father ... and he wants justice to be served.
Crump added that justice for the family goes beyond the arrest and now second-degree murder charge for ex-cop Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on George's neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Crump was speaking shortly before the announcement the other 3 ex-officers would also be charged ... but said their arrest and prosecution are also key to the family's pleas for justice.
As we reported ... the Minnesota Attorney general is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon charging Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng in connection to Floyd's death.
Crump says Floyd was absolutely tortured during his final moments ... and he claims the other officers failed to act when they knew George did not have a pulse.
