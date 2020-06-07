Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam No Longer Use Guns in Rebooted 'Looney Tunes'

Elmer Fudd is losing one of his signature items for the rebooted 'Looney Tunes' on HBO Max -- the guy's going gun-less moving forward ... but has other lethal weapons at his disposal.

The news was confirmed this weekend as people noticed the new animated series doesn't feature any firearms -- with one of the EPs telling the NYT, "We're not doing guns." Obviously, Elmer Fudd -- a hunter -- uses a rifle/shotgun in the OG cartoon show. Ditto for Yosemite Sam -- he uses pistols -- who will also be without his usual weaponry from now on.

Funny enough, Elmer and Sam still get to use incredibly dangerous artillery in their never-ending pursuit of Bugs Bunny ... Elmer gets a scythe, and Sam is reportedly going with a grass hook. Of course, they still have access to dynamite and other ACME-certified products.

Lo and behold, a lot of people are "outraged" over this, accusing WB and HBO of going soft to appease to this generation's PC sensibilities ... especially as it pertains to gun violence.

It does seem a bit hypocritical to ban guns, but not other explosives that are depicted with as much verve and explicit violence as Elmer's rifle and Sam's pistols used to be in the old days.