George Floyd Alleged Murderer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance

The ex-Minneapolis cop charged with murdering George Floyd went before the judge Monday ... where his bail was set at 7 figures.

Derek Chauvin appeared in Hennepin County District Court, via video teleconference from jail, and the judge set his bail at $1.25 million.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and a white t-shirt, Chauvin stated his name and address and answered questions from the judge ... at which point he revealed he still has guns at his home.

The judge said Chauvin could post a lower bail amount of $1 million if he agreed to additional bail conditions, including no police or law enforcement work, no firearms and no contact with Floyd's family.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric J. Nelson, also filed legal docs asking the prosecution to hand over any evidence they're using in the case against him, including anything that could be exculpatory.

As you know ... Chauvin was arrested four days after Floyd's death, and initially charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

But, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is now leading the investigation and prosecution, filed an additional count of second-degree murder against Chauvin. He's facing 40 years behind bars -- the maximum penalty for second-degree murder.

As we reported ... the three other former officers involved in Floyd's death -- J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao -- are each charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and one count of abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin's former colleagues made their first court appearance last week, and attorneys for Lane and Kueng tried to shift the blame to Chauvin.