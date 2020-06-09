Husband of Phoenix 'Karen' Gives Tearful Apology, Says Mental Illness to Blame

Play video content Fox 10

The husband of the Phoenix "Karen" -- who went viral for making a racist comment to a woman, and getting a slap in return -- is explaining his wife's behavior and offering a tearful apology.

Bob Harrian appealed directly to Karina Rodriguez -- the woman who slapped his wife, Tamara, in the gas station altercation -- during an interview with FOX10, saying, "I'm just so sorry that this happened. You never walked into that store thinking something like this was going to happen. I understand, and I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what she said."

Play video content 6/6/20 Greg Conn / Facebook

Bob didn't excuse Tamara's racist rant, but explained ... "I just have to tell you this -- it's her mental illness. A year ago she would never have done, never have even thought of that."

He claims his wife's actions are the result of a break-in at their home last year, and says she's developed paranoia and signs of fabrication. He hopes the slap video will be enough to convince Tamara to finally seek treatment for her issues.