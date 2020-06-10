Al Sharpton Says Goal of Floyd Eulogy Was Explaining Black People's Pain to America

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Rev. Al Sharpton says his eulogy for George Floyd was intended to underscore the suffering black families have endured for centuries ... and to demand those responsible finally be held accountable.

The civil rights activist joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday to expand on the powerful message he delivered Tuesday in Houston. Al says he wanted to remind everyone that George's killing is not an isolated incident ... and that's the root of the protests and the growing movement for justice and equality.

Sharpton says with family members for Eric Garner and Ahmaud Arbery in attendance ... it was appropriate to discuss, not only their pain, but the fact they've yet to get justice.

The Rev. told us it's way past time to stop ignoring this and change the law enforcement system that continues to allow it to happen. He suggested one fix that could greatly aid in the prosecution of bad cops.

He acknowledged it won't be easy to change -- but Sharpton believes George's death can be the tipping point America needs to make it happen. As he put it, slavery and Jim Crow went on for a long time too.