George Floyd Protests Trigger Historical Statues Getting Toppled

George Floyd protesters are taking their anger and frustration out on historical statues deemed to undermine the movement ... and it's happening all over the world.

A statue of Belgian King Leopold II was defaced following an anti-racism protest in Brussels. You can see the BLM letters are tagged on the statue itself. Over in Bristol, England ... you can see a statue of Edward Colston being pushed into the river.

So, who's Colston? He was a slave trader in the late 17th century who played a major role in the development of the city of Bristol. In London ... a BLM placard was placed on the Winston Churchill statue at Parliament Square.

Check out the pics ... you can see the Christopher Columbus statue painted with red during recent protests. As we reported ... Columbus statues all over the US of A have also gotten their fair share of vandalism.