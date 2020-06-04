George Floyd Murals and Tributes Around the World

George Floyd's death has been a catalyst for a movement to end racism and police brutality, and though the unrest has been ugly at times ... it's also produced some incredibly powerful works of art.

All over the world -- from U.S. cities like Minneapolis, where George was killed in police custody, and L.A. ... to Manchester, England and Berlin and all the way in Syria and Kenya -- murals are popping up to honor Floyd and contribute to the peaceful demonstrations for change.

Many of the amazing displays include the words "I can't breathe," George's last words to the officers who were applying force to his neck and back for nearly 9 minutes ... serving as a reminder of the unjust, inexcusable and inhumane way in which he died.

Some murals also shout out the Black Lives Matter movement or include the names of other black people who died at the hands of police officers ... and never got justice.