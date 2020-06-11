NFL Donating $250 Million To Help Fight Social Injustice

Breaking News

Roger Goodell and the NFL have talked the talk ... and now, they're starting to walk the walk -- pledging to donate a quarter of a billion dollars to fight social injustice.

The NFL confirmed through its website it will make the $250 million donation throughout the next 10 years.

The money will go toward charities and organizations designed to "combat systemic racism and support the battle against injustices faced by African Americans."

The NFL also says the league would be willing to work with Colin Kaepernick on social justice initiatives.

An unnamed NFL source told NFL.com, "We wouldn't be where we are today without the work Colin and other players have led off."

"It would be awesome to engage Colin on some of the work we are doing. He's doing real impactful work. Getting him in some way would be amazing for us. There's a lot of work to do to get to that point. We're certainly open and willing to do that."

A powerful statement -- it's unclear why the NFL is keeping the identity of that person a secret.

The NFL.com report also says league owners -- who have been criticized for not speaking out enough in the fight for social justice -- approved the allocation of the league funds.

Of course, the NFL had already been donating cash to the cause in an agreement with its Players Association ... but this new gesture could multiply the org.'s initial charity tenfold.

NFL.com also reports the league has agreed to work with players to help "address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational advancement for African Americans."

As we previously reported ... Goodell said in a strong statement last week the NFL is sorry for the way it handled kneeling protests in the past -- and insists he's now committed fully to helping the cause.